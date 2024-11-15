Children branded with hot pincer by mother’s male friend

Bhubaneswar, Nov 15 (PTI) Police Friday arrested a woman and her male companion on the charge of branding her two children with a hot kitchen pincer at a slum in Chandrasekharpur area here, police said.

Advertisment

The man allegedly branded the children at the instruction of their mother.

“We have rescued a boy and a girl and arrested the woman and her friend,” Bhubaneswar DCP Pinaka Mishra told reporters.

The woman had allegedly driven out her husband from home and was living with a male friend. The children were opposed to their mother’s relationship with the man, they told the police.

Advertisment

The children were branded by the man as she looked on, police said. PTI AAM AAM NN