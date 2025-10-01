Children deserve to be taught history, not propaganda: Cong on teaching about RSS in schools

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP government in Delhi over the move to teach RSS history in schools, saying the children need to be taught history and "not propaganda or indoctrination".

The opposition party alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wanted to rewrite history as it had "none".

"Our kids deserve history, not propaganda. Education, not indoctrination. Science, not superstition. Delhi schools must teach truth — not RSS lies," Congress leader Manickam Tagore said in a post on X.

"So now Delhi schools will teach RSS as part of the curriculum? What’s next — lessons on Nathuram Godse as a 'patriot'?" he said The Congress leader was reacting to reports that students in Delhi government schools will soon study about the RSS alongside freedom fighters under a new educational initiative.

"RSS wants to rewrite history because it has none. Absent in the 1942 Quit India movement. Absent in the struggle against the British. But present when Gandhi was shot dead.

"If children are taught RSS' role in freedom struggle', will the chapter just say: Page intentionally left blank?" Tagore said.

"This isn’t education — it’s indoctrination. Classrooms are for science, knowledge and Constitutional values, not for shakha-style brainwashing," the Congress whip in Lok Sabha said.

"RSS must answer: Why did it oppose the Tricolour? Why did it refuse to participate in the freedom struggle? Why was it banned after Gandhi's assassination?" Tagore also asked.