Children entered fenced area despite warning from guard: DDA on drowning in park incident

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) After a seven-year-old boy drowned in its waterlogged park in Rohini following heavy rainfall, the Delhi Development Authority said that the child along with his friends ventured into the fenced Chhat Ghat area despite a warning from the guard.

The incident happened on Saturday evening while the boy was playing in the park.

"The unfortunate incident occurred in Chhat Ghat inside the district park, adjoining Aman Vihar resettlement colony in Rohini. This is a 12-acre park and the Chhat Ghat area is around 3,000 square metres with a depth of around 3.5 feet," a DDA official said.

The water body is fenced through grill all around and residents have been warned not to enter that area. On Saturday, despite warning from the guard, seven to eight children were playing in the Chhat Ghat area where water had collected due to heavy rains, the official said.

When the guard came to know that one of the children was drowning, he rescued him and took him to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. However, he was later declared dead, the official added.

On Saturday, around 6.30 pm, a PCR call regarding the drowning of a child in a park in Sector 20 in Rohini was received at Aman Vihar Police Station, police said. PTI NIT RT