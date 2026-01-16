Children from frontier regions have important role to play in nation-building: Guv Parnaik

Itanagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Friday said children from frontier regions have an important role to play in nation-building and should never allow geography or circumstances limit their ambitions.

Interacting with students from Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district at Lok Bhavan here, Parnaik asked them to dream big and prepare early to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), saying self-belief, discipline and strong values are key to success.

The students from Government Higher Secondary School, Mechukha, had participated in a national integration tour and shared their experiences of travelling outside the state for the first time, including their first journeys by aeroplane and train.

They spoke enthusiastically about visiting the National Defence Academy, Naval Dockyard and the Army Sports Institute in Pune, which inspired many of them to aspire for careers in the armed forces and professional sports.

Recalling his own days as an NDA cadet, Parnaik advised the students to start preparing early.

He urged the students to remain focused, work hard with discipline and nurture positive thoughts, stressing that perseverance, character and courage are essential for achieving greatness.

The governor also commended the Indian Army for organising the tour and thanked the 22nd battalion of the Sikh Regiment and the 56th Infantry Division for the initiative.

Earlier, Major Praveen Chahal of 22 SIKH briefed the governor about the tour, which included visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan, national monuments in Delhi, and naval ships and submarines in Mumbai.

The tour was flagged off on January 4 by Brigadier Ritesh Katoch, Commander of 5 Infantry Brigade.