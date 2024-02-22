Children molested in bus: Three school staffers sacked

Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) The services of three staffers of a private school in Thane were terminated on Thursday in connection with the molestation of children in a bus while they were on their way to a picnic.

The incident took place on February 20 when students of a private school had gone to a theme park in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai in the private bus.

The attendant of the bus was arrested on Wednesday.

So far, six persons have been relieved of their duties by the school, including three on Wednesday.

Those who were sacked during the day include the principal and COO of the school, sources said.

A letter issued by the school's trustee said an internal committee had been formed to inquire into the February 20 incident.

Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar visited the school on Thursday in connection with the incident. PTI COR BNM BNM