'Children national asset': Delhi court sentences man to 20 RI for minor's rape

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2020, saying he did not deserve any leniency.

Additional sessions judge Aditi Garg observed children were a "supremely important national asset" and the future well being of the nation was contingent upon their growth and development.

The court was hearing the arguments on sentencing against the accused who was convicted for rape under IPC and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Observing he did not deserve any leniency, the court on July 30 sentenced the 24-year-old man a 20-year a rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

While considering the aspect of compensation, the court observed, "It has been time and again emphasised in legislation, international declarations as well as the judicial pronouncements that the children are a supremely important national asset and the future well being of the nation depends on how its children grow and develop." The survivor was given Rs 5 lakh compensation.