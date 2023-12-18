Children of woman who died in Delhi Metro accident demand financial compensation

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The two children of a 35-year-old woman who died in an accident at a metro station here have demanded financial compensation in the form of a fixed deposit.

Advertisment

Victim Reena's 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son told reporters that their father had passed away around eight years ago.

According to reports, the relatives of the children have expressed their inability to look after them due to financial constraints.

"My father died around eight years ago and now my mother has died too. We are totally helpless and seek financial help from the government in the form of a fixed deposit," the girl, a student of class 8, said.

Advertisment

Reena was dragged along the platform as her saree got stuck in the door of a train at the Inderlok Metro Station here on Thursday. She succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

According to the victim's son, who studies in class 6, he was with her at the time of the incident.

My mother was holding my hand and entered the train but I could not. As she was coming out, her saree got stuck in the door and she was dragged along the platform. She was screaming for help, he told PTI.

Sources said family members of the woman held a protest outside of the Nangloi Metro Station on Saturday and demanded financial help for the children.

Usha Devi, an aunt of the children said, "Reena worked as a house help in the morning, sold vegetables in the afternoon, and made newspaper packets at night. She stayed with her children in a one-room rented house in the Nangloi area. Financial help will ensure a better future for her children." The Delhi government has written to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited seeking a detailed report on the woman's death with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot asking the rail corporation to take steps to rehabilitate the children. PTI BM RHL