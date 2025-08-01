Children refuse to shift from Latur shelter home where HIV-infected teen girl was raped

Latur, Aug 1 (PTI) Inmates of a shelter home for HIV-infected children in Maharashtra's Latur district, in which a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped, have refused to shift despite orders from local authorities following the incident, officials said on Friday.

On July 25, a 17-year-old HIV infected girl had alleged rape and others forms of abuse at Sevalay over a period of two years in a complaint filed at Dhoki police station in her native Dharashiv, following which the case, registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was transferred to Ausa here, officials said.

A probe led to the arrest of Sevalay founder Ravi Bapatle, its superintendent Rachna Bapatle, employees Rani Waghmare, Pooja Waghmare and Amit Waghmare, all of whom are currently in judicial custody.

"On July 29, a District Women and Child Development team visited Sevalay. They suggestd that the children be shifted to other government-run facilities in Beed and Solapur. A notice was issued as well to shift 40 of the 75 children in Sevalay," an official said.

"However, the children refused to shift claiming they were getting all facilities in Sevalay. Further decision on this issue will be taken by the Latur Child Welfare Committee," said District Women and Development officer Sandip Yadav. PTI COR BNM