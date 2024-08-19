Children suffer burn injuries due to electrocution in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 19 (PTI) Three children, including two brothers, suffered serious burn injuries when they came in contact with a high tension wire while kites here on Monday evening, police said.

The children, aged between eight to 11 years, were rushed to a hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. They have suffered 25 to 30 per cent burns, they said.

According to police, Nitish, his brother Satyam and their neighbour Ahsan were flying kites around 6 pm. However, their kite got entangled in a high tension wire nearby. When they went to disentangle the kite, they got burnt due to the spark from the high tension wire.

Hearing the victims cry, their families rushed to rescue them and took them to the hospital. PTI COR HIG HIG