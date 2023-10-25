Children suffering from thalassemia administered 'infected' blood in Kanpur hospital: Cong slams UP govt

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday over an incident at a Kanpur hospital where children suffering from thalassemia were reportedly administered infected blood and wondered when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi seek accountability from governments led by the saffron party.

In a post on X, Kharge said the poor children were made to suffer due to the unforgivable act of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh.

He said this following reports that 14 thalassemia children were administered infected blood in a government hospital in Kanpur.

"The double engine government has made our health system doubly sick," Kharge said.

He claimed that due to the infected blood given to the children, some of them have got serious diseases, such as AIDS, Hepatitis B and C.

"This serious negligence is shameful," the Congress leader said.

"Innocent children are being made to suffer due to this unforgivable crime of the BJP government," Kharge said.

"Yesterday Modiji was teaching us big things about taking 10 resolutions, has he ever fixed even an iota of accountability for his BJP governments?" the Congress president asked. PTI SKC RC