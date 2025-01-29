Children test HIV positive in Satna: MP govt suspends 3, including blood bank in-charge

Bhopal, Dec 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday suspended a blood bank in-charge and two lab technicians in connection with six children testing HIV positive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government Hospital in Satna district, a senior official said.

The action was taken based on the preliminary report of a committee formed to investigate the case of transfusion of infected blood in Satna, the official said.

The committee was formed by the state's Public Health and Family Welfare Department on December 16.

Based on the committee's report, blood bank in-charge Dr Devendra Patel and lab technicians Ram Bhai Tripathi and Nandlal Pandey have been suspended, the official said.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to Manoj Shukla, a former civil surgeon of the district hospital, and he has been directed to submit a written explanation, the official said.

According to the official, Shukla has been warned of strict departmental action if his explanation is not satisfactory.

On December 16, it was revealed that six children suffering from thalassemia at Satna District Hospital had contracted the incurable disease after receiving HIV-infected blood. The parents of one of the children were also affected.

All these cases occurred between January and May, and all of them are being treated according to HIV protocols. PTI MAS DIV DIV