Children under 14 years of age can't be employed as labourers: Bengal minister

Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) Children under 14 years of age cannot be employed as workers or labourers in West Bengal, except in family-run enterprises, Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak said in the assembly on Friday.

Advertisment

In response to a question from BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh, the minister said there has been a steady decline in the number of kids rescued from child labour activities.

"From 14 children in 2020, to six in 2021, and three in 2022, the number has dropped significantly. Till October 31, 2024, the state rescued no children," said Ghatak, attributing it to the efforts of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ghatak added that the state observes June 12 as State Child Labourers' Day every year and called for a collective effort from all stakeholders to combat it. PTI SUS MNB