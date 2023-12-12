Children with special needs take ride in Delhi Metro

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A group of children with special needs on Tuesday took a ride in Delhi Metro, officials said.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shared photographs and videos of them enjoying the ride on X.

"Today, DMRC welcomed special children from the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, New Delhi for a ride in the Metro. The children accompanied by their teachers and parents thoroughly enjoyed the experience," it said.

DMRC regularly organises such events to make the Metro accessible to every strata of society, it added. PTI KND RHL