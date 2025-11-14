Children’s Day: Kerala Guv hosts differently-abled kids at Raj Bhavan

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 14 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday hosted a Children’s Day event at the Raj Bhavan, which was attended by nearly forty differently-abled children.

The historic building echoed with laughter and music as the children shared songs and games, a Raj Bhavan press release said.

The children who took part in the programme were from the Rehabilitation and Development Centre at Thadiyoor, run under the Mar Thoma Church, the release added.

Emphasising that differently-abled children need opportunities, not sympathy, the Governor said, “God has blessed these children with unique abilities. It is the responsibility of society to identify and nurture those talents. We must create opportunities for them; they will grow on their own.” He added that for those working in the field of disability care, every day is Children’s Day.

Recalling his experience in Goa, the governor spoke about an institution he had overseen for differently-abled children.

During Diwali, the children created decorative items and greeting cards, which were put up for public sale, earning over Rs 35,000 within four to five days.

“People recognised their talent and happily purchased the items. The entire amount was used for the welfare of the children,” Arlekar said.

The governor stressed that differently-abled children must be seen as an integral part of society and should never be ignored.

“Serving these children is an opportunity God has given us, and it is our duty to fulfil it,” he added.

Former Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Fr Sunil Mathew, K K Johnson, and Abraham Mathew also spoke at the function, the release said. PTI TGB TBA SSK