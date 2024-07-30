Children's rights protection body launches initiative against trafficking

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Just Rights for Children Alliance on Tuesday launched 'Technology Against Child Trafficking' (TACT) initiative to combat child trafficking and to promote safe migration, an official statement said.

The initiative was launched on the occasion of World Day against Trafficking in Persons at an event organised by the Association for Voluntary Action (AVA), which is a part of the Just Rights for Children Alliance comprising 180 NGO partners across the country.

The initiative calls for participation of survivors at all levels in combating trafficking and promotion of safe migration. It focuses on five key areas namely -- intelligence sharing, financial tracking, tech collaboration, safe migration and survivor support.

Speaking on the occasion, child rights activist and founder of Just Rights for Children Alliance Bhuwan Ribhu said, “Even one child trafficked is a child too many. Victims of trafficking ought to be at the core of our strategies in fighting this global organised and economic crime." India needs a comprehensive anti-trafficking law for prevention, rehabilitation, and repatriation of the survivors while ensuring the prosecution of traffickers, he added.

"The 'TACT' initiative is a crucial step towards addressing the alarming rise in child trafficking, with 27.6 million victims globally, one-third of whom are children," the statement said.

Over 250 participants from 16 states from different walks of life, including government officials, law enforcement agencies, child protection functionaries, among others participated in the event, the statement said.

The dignitaries representing the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, States Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Railway Protection Force, the police department and government officials also addressed during the event.