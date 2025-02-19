Child's body found in septic tank

Thane, Feb 19 (PTI) The body of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy who had gone missing was found in a septic tank near his house in the Bhadwad area of Bhiwandi in the district, police said on Wednesday.

Ayansh Amarjeet Jaiswal went missing while playing outside his house on February 14, following which a case of kidnapping was registered at Shantinagar Police Station, an official said.

His body was found in the open septic tank of a public toilet located near his house on Tuesday.

The body was sent for autopsy and the police were investigating if he fell into the tank accidentally or foul play was involved, said the official. PTI COR KRK