Child's welfare paramount consideration in custody matters: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has held that in matters of child custody, the paramount and overriding consideration is not individual rights of parents but the welfare of the minor which includes a holistic assessment of what arrangement would best serve the child's physical, emotional, moral and educational well-being.

It said that where a child of tender age was found to be settled in a stable and nurturing environment, it would not be in the child's interest to disturb such an arrangement solely on the ground of financial or material superiority of the other parent.

A bench of justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar made the observations while dismissing a man's petition seeking permanent custody of his minor son. He cited concern for his child's medical needs and overall well-being, claiming that he and his family were better placed to provide him a stable and secure upbringing.

"It must be reiterated that in matters of custody, the paramount and overriding consideration is the welfare of the minor child. The touchstone is not the individual rights or preferences of the contesting parents, but rather a holistic assessment of what arrangement would best serve the child's physical, emotional, moral, and educational well-being," the bench said in an order passed on August 13.

While the financial capacity or stability of a parent may be a relevant consideration, it cannot, by itself, displace or eclipse the broader inquiry into the child's welfare, it said.

The bench noted that the family court, while adjudicating the custody claim, had undertaken an appropriate consideration of the child's welfare and, after interacting with the child, it had formed the view that he was comfortable in the care and company of the mother.

"The preference expressed by the child, though not decisive by itself, is a relevant factor, particularly when it reflects emotional security and continuity in caregiving," the bench said.