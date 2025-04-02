Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font visits Taj

Agra, Apr 2 (PTI) Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font visited the iconic Taj Mahal on Wednesday.

Font, who was accompanied by a delegation, spent around an hour exploring the monument.

"During his visit, he was captivated by the Taj Mahal's intricate details and posed numerous questions about the structure," his guide Nitin Singh said.

"President Gabriel Boric Font asked about the history of the Taj Mahal and about the carving being done on the Taj Mahal.

"After seeing the Taj Mahal, he was very excited and said that he wanted to see the Taj Mahal alone for a few minutes. President Gabriel Boric Font sat alone on a bench and looked at the Taj Mahal from the bench alone," Singh added.