Chilkur Balaji Temple priest attacked in Telangana; one arrested

Hyderabad: A group of people allegedly attacked Chilkur Balaji Temple priest Rangarajan at his residence here, and one person was arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday, police said.

In his complaint to the police, Rangarajan stated that on February 7, about 20 people barged into his house in Chilkur, Rangareddy district, near the temple premises, and 'manhandled' him.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at Moinabad police station, the police said.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the priest surrounded by several individuals dressed in black.

Temples Protection Movement Convenor M V Soundararajan, who is also Rangarajan’s father, issued a press statement on Sunday, alleging that a group claiming to be descendants of the Ikshvaku clan sought to establish Rama Rajya by forming private armies to punish those "who do not accept their mission or agenda." He stated that they had "misunderstood the concept of Constitutional Rama Rajya".

Soundararajan further alleged that since his son refused to associate with them, he was brutally assaulted.

"A police complaint has been lodged by my son," he said, adding that Rangarajan is now safe.

Police confirmed that one person had been arrested for attacking the priest and that further investigation is underway.

The Chilkur Balaji Temple, on Hyderabad's outskirts, is an ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Balaji.