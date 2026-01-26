National

Chilly morning, clear skies greet Delhi people on Republic Day

Police personnel check vehicles amid tight security on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, near Indraprastha Park, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

New Delhi (PTI): The national capital woke up to clear skies and a chilly morning on Republic Day, with the city's primary weather station, Safdarjung, recording a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius, down more than two notches from the previous day.

In Ayanagar, the mercury settled at 3.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 4.3 degrees Celsius in Palam, 4.7 degrees Celsius in Lodi Road and 5.3 degrees Celsius at the Ridge.

The city's air quality was in the 'poor' category with an air quality index (AQI) of 209. The air quality was 'poor' at 25 stations and 'moderate' at 14 stations.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius.

