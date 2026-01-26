Chilly Republic Day across north India, fresh western disturbance may trigger wet spell

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Republic Day celebrations across north India unfolded under chilly conditions on Monday, with minimum temperatures dipping sharply in the plains and the hills bracing for another spell of rain and snow under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

In the national capital, clear skies marked the morning as temperatures dropped further, with the city’s base weather station, Safdarjung, recording a minimum of 4.2 degrees Celsius, over two notches lower than the previous day.

Ayanagar was the coldest in Delhi at 3.6 degrees Celsius.

The city also recorded a maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal and nearly five degrees higher than the previous day.

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 241, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi is expected to receive rain on Tuesday and issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the city.

Kashmir is bracing for another wet spell from Monday evening, with the weather office forecasting light to moderate snow at most places and the possibility of heavier spells accompanied by gusty winds at few locations.

Night temperatures rose marginally in the valley due to cloud cover, with Srinagar registering a low of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg emerging as the coldest in the valley with minus 9 degrees Celsius.

Officials said traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was restored after two days, and the stranded vehicles were escorted through slippery sections.

Himachal Pradesh continued to face disruptions following heavy snowfall, with hundreds of tourists remaining stranded in Manali due to the closure of local link roads, officials said.

While National Highway-03 was cleared up to Solang Nala, only light motor vehicles were allowed to ply and bus services remained suspended beyond Patlikahul, about 16 km short of Manali.

The weather office has predicted heavy snowfall and rain across the state on Tuesday and issued ‘orange’ and ‘yellow’ alerts for several districts. It has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of up to 60 kmph and cold wave conditions.

According to officials, the heavy snowfall on Tuesday may lead to blockage of the Patlikuhal-Manali and Manikaran-Bhuntar roads, making them unsafe for vehicular traffic. If such a situation arises, travellers heading towards Kullu and nearby areas are advised to use alternative routes, added.

Police has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve and to refrain from visiting high-altitude areas or places near rivers, streams, and avalanche-prone zones.

Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest temperature at 10.2 degrees Celsius, the weather office added.

In Rajasthan, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in the state on Tuesday, as the fresh western disturbance moves across north India. Its impact is likely to peak on Monday.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was logged in Fatehpur at 0.1 degrees Celsius, while Jaipur recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius.

There was little respite from the cold for the residents of Punjab and Haryana on Monday.

Hisar in Haryana was the coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, while in Punjab, Bathinda recorded a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, the Met department said here.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, logged a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD bulletin has predicted a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius over northwest India during the next two days and a gradual fall in the subsequent days.

Dense fog is also likely in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand till Tuesday, it added. PTI TEAM OZ OZ OZ