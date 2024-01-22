Chilly weather in Rajasthan continues, Fatehpur coldest at 1.6 degree Celsius

Jaipur: Parts of Rajasthan continued to witness chilly weather and dense fog with Fatehpur town recorded to be the coldest in the state, according to the meteorological department.

Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded a low of 1.6 degree Celsius followed by Alwar where the night temperature was 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Several places recorded minimum temperatures under 6 degrees Celsius, as per the weather bulletin.

Karauli recorded a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius, Churu recorded 3.7 degrees Celsius, Pilani 3.6 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 4 degrees Celsius, Anta (Baran) 4.4 degrees Celsius, Sikar city 4.5 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 5 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh and Bikaner 5.5 degrees Celsius, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) 5.6 degrees Celsius, Jalore 5.8 degrees Celsius and Dabok (Udaipur) 5.9 degrees Celsius, according to a Met report.

Dense fog was witnessed in some parts of the state, the weather office said.

Weather conditions would remain the same for the next 24 hours, the bulletin said.