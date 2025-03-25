China has Deepseek, the US has ChatGPT - Where does India stand? AAP MP in RS

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Aam Adami Party MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday in Rajya Sabha questioned India's position in the world in AI, as China and US make big strides in the field.

Chadha said that America has developed indigenous models of artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok, while China has come up with Deepseek, a low cost AI model.

"Is India lagging in the field of AI? Will India not be able to have its own generative AI model?" Chadha wondered.

He said that between 2010 and 2022, of all AI patents registered in the world, 60 per cent were by America and 20 per cent by China.

On the other hand, India, which is the world's fifth-largest economy, has registered only half per cent of patents, Chadha said.

He added that both, the USA and China, not only have a four-five years of head start, but they have also invested heavily in AI research and development.

According to him, 15 per cent of the total AI workforce are Indians, as about 4.5 lakh of them have been working in foreign countries as AI professionals.

Despite India being a digital economy with over 90 crore internet users, it has become a consumer of AI and not its producer, he said.

The AAP leader, when asked about India's AI potential, said that OpenAI founder Sam Altman termed it "disappointing" and urged the government to deliver a response by becoming an AI producer.

To be on the frontline in the field, India needs to be producing indigenous AI chips, have a dedicated AI infrastructure fund, research grants, tax breaks as well as a check on talent migration, he said.

"We have to increase the financial investments in AI. The USA spends 3.5 per cent of its GDP on AI research and China 2.5 per cent but India is spending only 0.7 per cent," the AAP MP said. PTI JP JP VN VN