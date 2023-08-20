China has occupied India's land, says Rahul Gandhi in Pangong Tso

New Delhi: On his six-day visit to Leh-Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday said that China has occupied India's land.

Talking to the media in Ladakh, he said, "Everyone here is saying that the Chinese army has entered and taken away their grazing land. They cannot go there. The Prime Minister said that not an inch of land has been lost. That is not true. Ask anyone here, they will tell you."

Talking about his Leh visit, he said, "We were supposed to visit Ladakh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but due to logistical reasons, we could not come. I thought of visiting Ladakh in some detail, so we came to Pangong. I will go to Lubra and Kargil and listen to what is in the heart of the people."

Gandhi reached Ladakh on Saturday.

He also paid tribute to his father Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary on the banks of Pangong Lake on Sunday.