China lent support to Pakistan during Op Sindoor: TMC slams BJP over Chinese delegation's visit

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose on Tuesday questioned the Communist Party of China members' visit to the BJP headquarters here, and accused the ruling party of having "double standards". In a post on X, Ghose, deputy leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Rajya Sabha, said China lent "open military support" to Pakistan against India during the Operation Sindoor and questioned how the BJP would have reacted if the Communist Party of China (CPC) members had visited an opposition party's office. "China lends open military support to Pakistan against India during Operation Sindoor; just today, China has claimed Shaksgam Valley. China has already overrun swathes of Indian territory, and what does BJP do? Welcomes Chinese Communist Party to its party HQ," Ghose said. "Just imagine if an opposition leader or party had done this. Double standards of BJP and its slave media glaringly exposed. Again," she said. A delegation from the Communist Party of China, led by its international department's vice minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters here on Monday.

During the meeting, a BJP delegation headed by party general secretary Arun Singh discussed at length "the means to advance inter-party communications between the BJP and the Communist Party of China", BJP’s foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said in a post on X.

The CPC delegation also called on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale here on Tuesday.