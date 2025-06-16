China maneuvering marriages to dilute identity of Buddhists in Himalayan region: Senior RSS leader

Shimla, Jun 15 (PTI) Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has alleged that China is trying to dilute the identity of Buddhists in the Himalayan region, including Tibet, and undermine their culture.

Kumar claimed that after usurping Tibet, China is maneuvering marriages of Chinese youth with Tibetan and Himalayan Buddhist girls to dilute their identity.

The senior RSS leader was interacting with mediapersons here following his four-day visit to the Buddhist-dominated tribal districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur along the Chinese border.

He said China recently announced that it would name the successor of the Dalai Lama, which must be vociferously opposed to send a clear message that Tibetans and Buddhists elsewhere would not tolerate any interference in their religious and spiritual matters.

Kumar said he visited Tibetan monasteries and localities and interacted with people, discussing developmental, religious and cultural issues, stressing the need to be aware of the challenges faced by them.

Calling upon Buddhists and Sanatani Hindus to stay together and thwart attempts to divide them, he said Christian missionaries are also engineering conversions through service and education.

Tibetans and Hindus must be made aware that conversion means change of identity, Kumar said.

The government of India has launched several schemes for the overall development of the border areas, and the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh should implement the Centrally-sponsored schemes for faster development of these areas, the RSS leader added. PTI BPL KVK ARI ARI