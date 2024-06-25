Chinar Corps commander visits troops near LoC in J-K's Uri sector

Srinagar, Jun 25 (PTI) Army's strategic Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Tuesday visited the troops deployed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

"ChinarCorps Cdr visited troops of Dagger Division deployed along the #LoC," the Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The Army said the Corps commander commended the troops for maintaining highest standards of combat readiness and operational preparedness.

Lt Gen Ghai complimented the troops for successful conduct of 'Operation Bajrang', where an infiltration bid was foiled on Saturday and two terrorists were eliminated in the process, the Chinar Corps said. PTI SSB KVK KVK