Chinar trees 'felled' in J-K's Anantnag, NC's Bijbehara MLA seeks probe

Srinagar: National Conference MLA Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri has demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged felling of green Chinar trees, a protected species, in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The Bijbehara MLA was reacting to pictures on social media that purported to show green Chinar trees being felled in the Rani Bagh public park.

"These pictures must be reported to the National Green Tribunal for cognisance and accountability. Meanwhile, the Anantnag deputy commissioner should initiate a high-level inquiry, book the culprits for vandalising public property and impose heavy fines as a deterrent!" he said in a post on X.

These pictures must be reported to the National Green Tribunal for cognizance & accountability @rtimuzaffar. Meanwhile, @DCAnantnag should initiate a high-level inquiry, book the culprits for vandalizing public property, & impose heavy fines as a deterrent! @CM_JnK https://t.co/vCDmevbPUe — Dr Veeri. ‏ڈاکٹر وِیری (@DrVeeri) February 25, 2025

Chinar trees are protected in Jammu and Kashmir and cannot be felled or lopped without permission from the divisional commissioner's office that are issued on the basis of reports of the tehsildar and the district floriculture officer concerned.

Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti also took to social media to hit out at those responsible for felling the trees.

"On even days the Jammu and Kashmir government geotags Chinar trees, promoting conservation, but on odd days 500-year-old Chinar trees symbolising history and the very passage of time itself are felled. Infuriating and puzzling. No excuse whatsoever can justify this travesty," she said on X.

On even days J&K govt geo tags chinar trees promoting conservation but on odd days 500 year old Chinar trees symbolising history & the very passage of time itself are felled. Infuriating & puzzling. No excuse whatsoever can justify this travesty. https://t.co/0LKtBYtuhI — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) February 26, 2025

Environment activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat said the felling of Chinar trees was carried out under the garb of pruning branches.

"Chinar trees in the middle of Rani Bagh in Anantnag have been vandalised under the garb of lopping. I (am) feeling depressed," he said.