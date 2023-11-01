China's aggression in Indo-Pacific matter of concern: Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) China's "level of aggression" in the Indo-Pacific is a matter of concern, Australia's leader of opposition Peter Dutton said on Wednesday even as he pointed out about India's experience on its land border with China.

"There is a level of aggression (by China) that causes a lot of concern and angst because in the end, what we all desire is for continued peace in...the Indo-Pacific," Dutton, a former Australian defence minister, told reporters.

He is currently on a visit to India.

"We want to make sure the trading relationship can continue to prosper but Australia should never shed our values or step back from arguing for what we believe is right and just," he said.

Dutton also referred to India's "experience on the land border" with China as well as the experience by the Philippines in the South China Sea.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

Dutton declined to comment when asked about the diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"From our own perspective, I think the approach that we've taken is to be very respectful of the sensitivities, the requests for support," he said. On Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to China next week, Dutton said Albanese has been "clear that he has some hard messages to deliver to President Xi (Jinping) during his visit".

He said Australia's opposition will support Albanese in "delivering those messages".

Dutton is visiting India with 20 top Australian industrialists to participate in a four-day Economic Trade Delegation Summit.

The summit seeks to drive growth and productivity in various areas, including education, space, agriculture, information technology, health care, financial technology, defence and renewable energy, according to the organisers. PTI MPB ZMN