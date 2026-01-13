Jammu: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday strongly rejected China’s claim over the Shaksgam valley, asserting that the entire region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India. He also asserted that no expansionist attempt would be tolerated.

China on Monday reaffirmed its territorial claims over the Shaksgam valley in the backdrop of India’s objections, stressing that the Chinese infrastructure projects in the area are “beyond reproach”.

“The whole of (Pakistan-occupied) Kashmir is ours. We do not know what Pakistan has traded with China. China should understand that nothing will be achieved through its expansionist policy. India is capable. It is not the India of 1962, it is the India of 2026. Any such attempts will be foiled. The Ministry of External Affairs is taking cognisance of it,” he told reporters here.

Gupta said that no such act would be tolerated and China must realise India today is far stronger than it was in the past. He added that China had earlier laid claims on parts of Arunachal Pradesh as well.

Taking a swipe at Pakistan, the lieutenant governor alleged that the neighbouring country had failed its own people and was indulging in questionable dealings. “Pakistan is a state kept on sale. It has no concern for its sovereignty or its own people. Voices are being raised in Balochistan, Sindh and Karachi, and atrocities are being committed by the Pakistan Army there. Those areas are virtually being run by the Army,” Gupta said.

Gupta also cautioned against provocative statements on sensitive issues, saying there is a clear parliamentary position on PoK. “Such statements should not be made which are provocative in nature. There is a Parliament resolution of 1994 which clearly states that the entire PoK belongs to India,” he said.

Reacting to a recent statement by the Army chief that ‘Operation Sindoor’ is ongoing, Gupta said the armed forces enjoy complete national support. “The entire country stands with the Army. The Army chief has given a responsible statement and I welcome it,” he said.

Responding to allegations by some regional leaders in Jammu and Kashmir about the unrest in Ladakh, the governor outrightly dismissed the claims. “Ladakh is moving at a fast pace on the path of development. Ladakhis are united, fully nationalistic, and they fully support the government in all development work,” he said.

He also highlighted the sharp increase in budgetary allocations for the region. “I want to convey to those leaders to mind their own business. This is not the Ladakh of the past, which was given a budget of Rs 150 crore. Today, Ladakh has a budget of around Rs 6,000 crore,” Gupta added.

India last Friday criticised China’s infrastructure development projects in the Shaksgam valley, saying it reserves the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its interests as the area is an Indian territory.

Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in the Shaksgam valley to China in 1963 from areas illegally occupied by it.