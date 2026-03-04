China's Consul General in Mumbai pays courtesy call on Mayor Ritu Tawde

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Consul General of China in Mumbai, Qin Jie, discussed strengthening ties between India's financial capital and major Chinese cities during his meeting with newly-elected Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde here on Wednesday.

Qin paid a courtesy call on Tawde at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

During a meeting held in the Mayor's chamber, the Consul General of China in Mumbai congratulated Tawde on assuming office last month.

Wang Jinsheng, an official from the Chinese Consulate, was also present on the occasion.

As per a release issued by Mayor's office, during the meeting, the two sides discussed enhancing cooperation between India and China as well as strengthening ties between Mumbai and major Chinese cities.

They held positive discussions on opportunities for collaboration in areas such as cultural exchange, trade and industry, education, technology and sustainable development, the release said.

The Consul General made a special mention of infrastructure and development works undertaken in Mumbai, stating that these initiatives have elevated the metropolis' global standing, it said.

Tawde said Mumbai is an important international economic and cultural hub and expressed confidence that future cooperation would further strengthen ties between the people of the two countries. PTI KK RSY