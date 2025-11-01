Chinese Ambassador congratulates Kerala on ending extreme poverty

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 (PTI) Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Saturday congratulated the Kerala government for ending extreme poverty in the state.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chinese Ambassador said eliminating poverty was the common mission of humanity.

"Warm congratulations to Kerala on its historic achievement in ending extreme poverty. To eliminate poverty is the common mission of humanity." he said on X.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked him for his words of encouragement and said that Kerala's achievement "reflects our shared commitment to social justice and human dignity".

"Thank you @China_Amb_India for the warm greetings on Kerala Piravi. Kerala's achievement in eradicating extreme poverty reflects our shared commitment to social justice and human dignity. Your kind words of encouragement are deeply appreciated," Vijayan said on X.

The CM on Saturday declared Kerala a state free of extreme poverty.