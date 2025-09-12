Chinese Communist Party leaders visit CPI(M) state headquarters

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 12 (PTI) A delegation from the Chinese Communist Party visited the AKG Centre, the state headquarters of the CPI(M), here on Friday.

The CPI(M) shared pictures of the delegates and a brief message about the visit on its official Facebook page.

According to the party, the delegation comprised He Meng, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, Zhou Guohui, Counsellor in charge of political party affairs at the embassy, and Guo Dongdong, Second Secretary handling political party affairs.

The delegation was received by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan at the AKG Centre.

Photographs shared on social media showed the leaders exchanging gifts and floral bouquets. PTI TBA TBA ROH