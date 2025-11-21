Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Kochi, Nov 21 (PTI) Five foreign tourists fell into the water after the platform of a Chinese fishing net collapsed at Fort Kochi here on Friday, police said.

A Chinese fishing net is a stationary lift net installed a few metres from the shore and connected to a wooden platform.

The net is lowered into the water and later lifted using counterweights.

These nets, located near the estuary and operated by local fishermen, are a major tourist attraction at Fort Kochi, with visitors often taking part in lowering and lifting them.

According to police, a group of around 10 tourists from various European countries visited Fort Kochi at around 11 am.

The tourists stepped onto the wooden platform to watch the operation of a Chinese net when a plank on the platform collapsed, causing five of them to fall into the water.

Operators of the net and nearby traders immediately rescued the tourists and brought them to safety.

Police said three tourists suffered minor bruises.

The tourists later moved to their hotel after providing the preliminary medical aid, police added.

Police and tourism authorities are examining the cause of the accident, an official said. PTI TBA TBA ROH