Chinese language school authority moves Cal HC for CISF to vacate building

Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) The authorities of a Chinese language school in Kolkata have moved the Calcutta High Court seeking that CISF jawans, housed in their property here, be ordered to vacate the premises to facilitate resumption of classes.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans, engaged in providing security at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, have been put up at Pei Mei Chinese School in Chinatown since September 2024, when the space was taken for a period of two months, Monica Liu, whose family runs the private school, said on Tuesday.

"It has been more than one and a half years, but the school continues to be occupied by the CISF jawans," she said.

"I have tried my best, wrote to them to vacate the school, but got no response," she told PTI.

Liu, whose husband KC Liu is the principal and chairman of the school, said that with the Chinese New Year approaching, they had no other option but to approach the Calcutta High Court.

The school authorities have filed a petition seeking that the premises be vacated so that classes can be resumed at the earliest.

Liu said that the hearing of the petition is likely to take place soon.

"Students from class 1 to 10 are taught Chinese language here," she said.

Liu, who is a prominent face among the Chinese community settled for decades in east Kolkata's Tangra, known as the Chinatown, said that two teachers taught around 20 to 30 students at the institution set up in the 1940s, when the school premises were taken for housing the CISF jawans.

The central force personnel were brought to take over security at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on an order of the Supreme Court in the aftermath of the rape and murder of an on-duty post-graduate trainee doctor inside the premises. PTI AMR RG