Chinese-linked investment fraud busted, one held: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Police have busted a Rs 50 lakh investment fraud linked to a Chinese network and apprehended one person from Uttarakhand, an official said on Tuesday.

The case was registered on the complaint of Shikha Gupta, who alleged that she was cheated of Rs 2.9 lakh on the pretext of investing in a foreign company, he said.

The fraudsters lured her with fake screenshots showing profits and later demanded additional money, which made her suspicious, police said.

“During the probe, investigators traced the money trail to a bank account where Rs 50,000 had been credited in the first layer of the laundering process. The KYC and email details linked to the account led the police to a mobile number used by the accused,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

After analysing bank transactions, IP logs, and communications on a messaging application, raids were conducted in Uttarakhand, resulting in the arrest of Rajib Dutta, a resident of Kolkata, West Bengal.

“Police recovered an iPhone 13 from his possession, which contained incriminating chats revealing coordination with Chinese nationals and discussions about account credentials, transactions and commissions,” the DCP said in a statement.

Digital evidence points to a larger cross-border network operating through layered bank accounts and encrypted communication platforms, the officer added.

The police said efforts are underway to trace other associates, track the money trail and identify the masterminds behind the racket. PTI SSJ RT