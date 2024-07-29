Chinese manjha dealer arrested with 50 rolls from northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A 34-year-old dealer of Chinese manjha has been arrested allegedly with 50 rolls of the banned manjha from northeast Delhi, officials on Monday said.

Police said the accused was discreetly selling Chinese manjha to his known customers in the Kabir Nagar area of northeast Delhi.

He had allegedly been selling manjha at a high margin to make quick money witnessing a high demand on Independence Day, they said.

"Kite flying is a popular sport in Delhi and it catches pace weeks before, during and after the Independence Day celebrations in August every year. Thread coated with glass/metallic components causes deadly injury to human beings and birds (and they) are totally banned.

"Despite the ban on all types of such manjhas, some vendors are still selling," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The officer further said that on Saturday, based on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid and nabbed Sunny allegedly with 50 rolls of the banned Chinese manjha. PTI BM BM MNK MNK