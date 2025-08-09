Chinese manjha fatally slits biker's throat in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old man on motorcycle died after a Chinese kite-string, locally known as Gattu, slit his throat in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police officials said.

The sale and use of the Chinese kite-string or 'Manja' is banned by the authorities and several shopkeepers were arrested in recent past across Jammu for clandestinely dealing with the material.

Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Seen Brahmana village, was moving towards Rehambal from Udhampur when his throat was slit open by the banned thread near Ghari village around 4.30 pm, the officials said.

They said some commuters shifted him to government medical college hospital Udhampur, where doctors declared him dead, the officials said.

The officials said Police have registered a case in this connection and further investigation is on to identify the culprits and bring them to book.