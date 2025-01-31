Chinese national arrested for trying to enter India illegally

Siddharth Nagar (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A Chinese national was arrested while allegedly attempting to cross over to India without a visa and valid documents at the India-Nepal border in the Mohana police station area here, officials said on Friday.

The SHO of Mohana police station, Anoop Kumar Mishra, said that the arrested Chinese national has been identified as Zhe Ying Bodhisattva (33), who was travelling to India from Nepal.

He was arrested during a routine check on Thursday evening by a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police in the Mohana area.

During the search, a Chinese passport, a Nepalese visa, a driving license and an identity document from Hong Kong, China, were recovered from him.

However, no Indian visa or related documents were found, the SHO said.

He added that a case has been registered against the individual, and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed. PTI COR NAV ARD ARD