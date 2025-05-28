Chinese national arrested from Gurugram for alleged illegal stay

Gurugram, May 28 (PTI) A Chinese national was arrested by Gurugram police for allegedly living illegally in the country since 2023, police said on Wednesday.

Lynn Jensen, 28, a resident of Guangdong in China, was taken into custody from Khandsa village here on the outskirts of the national capital after he failed to show authorities a valid passport or visa, they said.

A case has been registered against the accused in the Sector 37 Police Station under several sections including the Foreigners Act. The police have informed the Home Ministry about the accused, they said.

According to the police, Lynn had been living in a rented room in Khandsa village since March this year and had come to work in a company in Manesar.

The spokesperson of Gurugram police said that Sector 37 police station had received information from an informer on Tuesday that a foreign national was staying in a house in Khandsa village.

Acting promptly on the information, the police team reached the house of a person named Nitin and a Chinese citizen was found living there, he added.

When the police team asked the Chinese citizen for documents related to his stay in India, he was unable to provide any valid documents following which he was arrested, said police.

"During police interrogation, it was found that the foreign national had come to India on a business visa in the year 2019. He did not return to China after his visa expired in the year 2023.

From 2023 to March 2025, he stayed on rent in the Chattarpur area of Delhi. In March 2025, he started to live as a tenant in Khandsa village. We are questioning the accused," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.