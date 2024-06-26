Chinese national without visa held during crossover bid

Maharajganj (UP), Jun 26 (PTI) A 49-year-old Chinese national trying to cross over to India without a visa was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The arrest was made in the Sonauli area on the Indo-Nepal Border Tuesday night.

Cai Xiaohong was on her way to India from Nepal when she was nabbed during a routine check by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), police said.

Xiaohong had a Chinese passport but no Indian visa and no other valid documents, said SSB Inspector Pradeep Kumar.

Sonauli is located on the Indo-Nepal Border and is a well known transit point between India and Nepal.

A case has been registered in the matter and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed, Kumar said. PTI COR ABN VN VN