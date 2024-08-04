National

Chinese Premier Li sends message of condolence to PM Modi over landslides in Kerala

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Chinese Premier Li Qiang (File image)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang (File image)

New Delhi: Chinese Premier Li Qiang has sent a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying condolences to the families of the deceased in the landslides at Wayanad in Kerala.

"On August 3, Premier Li Qiang sent a message of condolence to PM Modi on the landslides in Kerala. Li Qiang said that he was shocked to learn that a landslide disaster occurred in Kerala causing heavy casualties," Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong said on 'X'.

"On behalf of the Chinese government, he expressed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured," the envoy said on Sunday.

At least 219 people have died and over 200 are still missing in the massive landslides that hit Kerala's Wayanad district last Tuesday.

Wayanad China Li Qiang Kerala Narendra Modi
Subscribe