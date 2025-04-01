Chinkara, blackbuck found dead in Delhi Zoo

New Delhi, Apr 1(PTI) Two inmates of Delhi Zoo -- a chinkara and a blackbuck -- have died, officials said on Tuesday.

As per the officials of the Delhi Zoological Park, while the exact cause of the chinkara's (Gazella bennettii) death will be ascertained once the autopsy report is received, initial reports suggest that the blackbuck (Antilope cervicapra) died due to old age.

"The joint director (of the zoological park) has been asked to submit a report on the deaths," Sanjeet Kumar, director of Delhi Zoo, said.

Other details, including the date, time and age of the deceased animals, have not been provided by the zoo officials yet.

The latest deaths follow two age-related fatalities in Delhi Zoo in February, which included a jaguar and a nilgai.

While the 15-year-old nilgai, which was undergoing treatment for age-related issues, died on February 13, the jaguar aged 22, also under treatment and intensive care, succumbed on February 19.

On January 25, a female Sangai deer died after a fight with a male counterpart. In the same month, a nilgai sustained injuries following a fight.

On January 2, a one-horned rhinoceros named Dharmendra died under mysterious circumstances.

On December 28 last year, a nine-month-old white tiger cub succumbed to "traumatic shock and acute pneumonia", according to zoo officials.

Established in November 1959, the Delhi Zoo houses 95 species of animals and birds and is considered a 'model' zoo for the country. PTI NSM ARI