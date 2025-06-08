'Chintan Shivir' for Chhattisgarh ministers begins; CM Sai, cabinet colleagues attend

Raipur, Jun 8 (PTI) The second edition of 'Chintan Shivir' for Chhattisgarh cabinet members, aimed at formulating strategies to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047 and incorporate latest techniques of management in the state's functioning, began at the IIM Raipur on Sunday, officials said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his cabinet colleagues were present at the programme.

A dedicated session on the theme "From Good Governance to Elections", and the ongoing transformation in areas like Bastar are among the focus areas, an official statement said.

The two-day training programme, 'Chintan Shivir 2.0', is being held by the state's Good Governance and Convergence department in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, it said.

The first edition of the programme was held in May last year.

"A unique initiative - 'Chintan Shivir 2.0' - commenced on Sunday at the IIM Raipur campus, marking a significant step in Chhattisgarh's journey towards contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047," the government release said.

This is not an ordinary government meeting. It is a thoughtful platform where all state ministers are coming together to share their experiences, lessons learned, and stories from the field, it said.

"The two-day retreat, held under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, is exclusively designed for ministers to reflect on their journey of the past one and a half years and to chart out a collective path for the future," it said.

The primary objective of the programme is not just to review the past work, but to define Chhattisgarh's clear and impactful role in the making of a developed India by 2047, the release said.

Each minister will present the innovations undertaken in their department, lessons learned through public service and their roadmap ahead. Special sessions focusing on the core themes of 'Seva (service), Sankalp (resolve) and Seekh (learning)' are also part of the programme, it said.

Renowned experts from across the country are delivering lectures on key topics such as good governance, transparency, digital administration, public service ethos, cultural consciousness and nation-building in the training programme, which is structured like a learning workshop where each minister is actively engaged in upgrading their vision and capacity, it said.

One of the key highlights is a dedicated session on the theme "From Good Governance to Elections," which will focus on policy transparency, accountability, and decisions made in public interest, the release said.

Additionally, the chief minister will share insights and guidance received during his recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, to ensure greater alignment between the central and state government strategies, it said.

Another important focus area in the shivir is the ongoing transformation in regions like Bastar, which were once considered backward, the release said.

In recent times, Bastar has seen rapid progress in tourism, self-employment opportunities and infrastructure development. These initiatives are opening new doors for youth and reshaping the region's image, it said.

Ministers will present ground-level insights from their visits and project implementations, showcasing how development must reach every corner of the state, not just the capital, it said.

The shivir is also an opportunity for introspection, where ministers will evaluate their past decisions and plan how to make governance more people-centric and impactful in the coming years, the release said.

CM Sai has made it clear that every minister is not just a departmental head, but a partner in development, an inspirer of change and a responsible public servant, it added. PTI TKP GK