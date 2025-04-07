Chintan Shivir on social justice and empowerment begins in Dehradun

Dehradun, Apr 7 (PTI) The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Monday inaugurated a two-day Chintan Shivir here bringing together key stakeholders from across the country to deliberate on policymaking, review welfare schemes and strengthen Centre-State partnerships to ensure social justice for the marginalised communities in India.

The event was inaugurated by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar along with Union Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and B L Verma in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

In addition, 23 Ministers in charge of Social Justice and Empowerment from various states also attended the Shivir which will conclude on Tuesday. In his inaugural address, Virendra Kumar said national development is impossible without social equity.

The Chintan Shivir is not merely a review meeting but a mission-oriented platform for "constructive dialogue" "ideation" and the exchange of "best practices" to assess the efforts of the Ministry towards "Viksit Bharat".

The goal is to ensure that every citizen, regardless of caste, age, ability, gender, or background, has equal opportunities to thrive with dignity.

"The journey from welfare to empowerment is our collective responsibility, and this forum provides an opportunity to critically examine where we stand and where we aspire to go," he said.

The first day of deliberations focused on four key pillars of empowerment — education, economic development, social protection and accessibility. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) presented progress under schemes such as ADIP, Scholarships for PwDs, and initiatives for skill development and digital inclusion. States shared innovations including mobile assessment camps, inclusive school infrastructure, and accessible transport models.

The discussions highlighted the importance of "working together" to promote a more inclusive environment.

A separate session focused on educational empowerment under schemes such as Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarships for marginalised sections, and PM-YASASVI. States and UTs reported encouraging enrolment trends but also pointed to challenges around digital applications, verification systems, and outreach in rural and tribal belts.

The Ministry urged states to adopt proactive communication strategies and community-level mobilisation. The session enabled the sharing of "practical issues on the ground" along with suggestions and "collaborative" solutions from different regions.

The Ministry's key livelihood-oriented schemes—PM-AJAY and SEED—were reviewed, showcasing successful models of asset creation, cluster development, and entrepreneurship support. States demonstrated how these schemes are transforming the lives of SCs, OBCs, and Denotified Tribes through community-led institutions and capacity building.

The NAMASTE Scheme discussions underscored the importance of modernising sanitation work and eradicating manual scavenging through a blend of technology, legal safeguards and skill development. The focus remained on ensuring dignity and financial independence for sanitation workers, particularly women, through sustained "collaboration" and inter-agency "coordination". In a dedicated session, implementation of The Protection of Civil Rights Act and the Prevention of Atrocities Act was reviewed. The need for faster investigation, sensitisation of law enforcement, and stronger legal aid for victims of caste-based discrimination was emphasized. The Ministry reiterated the need for victim-centred approaches and greater accountability at the district level. PTI ALM HIG