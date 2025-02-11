Chintels tower collapse: Residents demand justice, urge government to intervene

Gurugram, Feb 10 (PTI) As they marked the third anniversary of the collpase of a residential tower at Chintels Paradiso here, residents on Monday expressed anguish over not getting compensation and safe housing despite court orders and urged authorities to step in.

The partial collapse of Tower D on February 10, 2022, claimed the lives of two women and rendered several families homeless. The residents and the builder have been involved in the litigation since then.

The residents held a candlelight march on Monday evening to highlight their continuing struggle and demand accountability from the builder. They lamnned that with "no accountability" from the authorities and the builder's "continued defiance" of court orders, residents feel abandoned.

"We appeal to the elected representatives of Gurugram and Haryana, along with the administration, to step in and protect innocent homeowners from this ongoing injustice. The common man cannot be left at the mercy of fraudulent builders. We demand fair treatment and strict action against those responsible for this disaster", said Rakesh Hooda, president of RWA, Chintels Society, sector 109.

Repeated attempts to contact Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar and officials from CIL for their reaction did not succeed.

The residents claimed investigations by the SIT, IIT, and CBRI confirmed that poor construction materials used by the builder, Chintels India Ltd. (CIL), led to the catastrophic collapse.

The residents said that the rent payments to homeowners of Towers D, E, F, G, H, and J, who have refused to sign the "one-sided redevelopment agreement imposed by Chintels India Ltd. (CIL)", are not made as ordered by the Divisional Commissioner (in accordance with the Supreme Court's order dated January, 4 in 2024) .

The residents urged authorities to implement the Supreme Court order for reconstruction, cancel the "unauthorised" phasing approval and ensure rent payments without coercive conditions.

"The government and administration must step in to protect innocent homeowners and hold the builder accountable for their negligence and misconduct," Hooda added. PTI CORR RT RT