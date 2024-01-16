Chirag brings mother, whom he wants to contest, to Hajipur rally

Hajipur (Bihar), Jan 16 (PTI) Former Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday threw his hat in the ring for Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's pocket borough which uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, the current MP, is unwilling to give up.

Chirag addressed a massive rally in Hajipur where his mother Reena, whom he wants to contest the seat in 2024, was introduced to the crowds as "Mataji" and felicitated.

The MP from Jamui reminded the people of the love they had showered over his late father, "helping him enter record books twice, on account of huge margins of victory".

"I hope the people of Hajipur will create a new record this time when they vote for the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)", said Chirag, who has been, in conversations with the media, stating his intent to field his mother from the seat, though he refrained from doing so explicitly at the rally.

The public meeting was held less than two months after Paras engaged in a virtual show of strength by holding a rally to mark "foundation day" of the now defunct Lok Janshakti Party which the late Paswan had floated two decades ago.

In a departure from tradition, Paras, a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, held the rally in Hajipur instead of Patna where Chirag hosted a parallel function.

Chirag, who refrained from making a direct reference to his uncle at the Hajipur rally, had stolen the thunder at the Patna function where one of the four MPs elected on LJP tickets, in 2019, turned up.

The LJP, which was then headed by Chirag, suffered a split in 2021 when Paras raised a banner of revolt. Competing claims by the uncle and the nephew of representing the "real LJP" led the Election Commission to freeze the party symbol and recognise both factions as separate parties.

However, at the LJP (Ram Vilas) function held in Patna in November, Vaishali MP Veena Devi said she had sided with the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party of Paras inadvertently and that her loyalties remained with the Paswan family.

When the development was pointed out to Paras loyalist Suraj Bhan Singh, he cryptically remarked that the possibility of the uncle and the nephew coming together again could not be ruled out.

Paras remained tight-lipped, but dissolved his party's parliamentary board a couple of days later.

Interestingly, despite being at daggers drawn, both Paras and Chirag remain staunch BJP allies and the Union minister has admitted that the saffron party wants both sides to put an end to the family feud.

However, Paras, who calls himself his late brother's "political heir", pointing out that Paswan chose him and not Chirag or Reena to contest from Hajipur in 2019, maintains that he will enter the fray again and that there was no scope for rapprochement with the nephew.

Notably, Chirag spoke of "the conspiracy to break my family soon after my father's death" at the Hajipur rally, but avoided a direct reference to the rebellion staged by his uncle. PTI NAC NN