Chirag hopeful of NDA win in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir

Patna, Oct 7 (PTI) Union minister Chirag Paswan on Monday asserted that he was confident of the NDA's victory in assembly elections to Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, casting doubts over exit polls, which have predicted opposition INDIA bloc’s win.

Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is part of the BJP-led coalition, spoke to journalists here hours before commencement of counting of votes in the northern state and the Union territory.

"I believe that given the NDA's track record on governance, it will win in both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Of course, exit polls suggest otherwise. But, I have often seen these polls going wrong,” he said.

"We hope the NDA will continue its winning streak in Jharkhand, where assembly polls may be announced in a few days. The state was a part of Bihar earlier. We would like to contest there. We do not demand too many seats, but the opportunity to play to our potential and strengthen the NDA,” Paswan said.

The Hajipur MP was also asked about the demand for Bharat Ratna to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which has been made by the latter's JD(U).

"Why not? One may agree or disagree with Nitish Kumar on a number of issues, but nobody can deny his extensive contribution to the politics of the country and the state. He deserves the highest civilian honour,” he asserted.

The Union minister also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was earlier the CM of Gujarat, on completing 23 years in public office.

"We feel enriched by Modi’s wealth of experience. I have been lucky to receive his affection. After my father Ram Vilas Paswan, he is one person whom I have loved and respected the most,” said the 41-year-old leader.

He also said that his party will be observing his father's death anniversary on Tuesday, when a function will be held in Khagaria district where the latter was born. PTI NAC RBT