Chirag Paswan bats for 'one nation, one election' after Cabinet approves bill

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Union minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan on Thursday came out strongly in support of "one nation, one election", saying it is in national interest as simultaneous polls will boost development.

Hours after the Union Cabinet approved the "one nation, one election" bill, Paswan said frequent elections are a hindrance to the country's development.

"It (simultaneous election) is in the interest of the country. It will boost development," he told reporters.

Paswan also said his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has for long supported the concept of simultaneous polls since the days of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, who founded the undivided LJP. PTI KR ARI