Chirag Paswan demands fresh caste survey in Bihar

Patna, Oct 3 (PTI) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Tuesday demanded that the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar conduct a fresh caste survey, casting doubts over the one of which findings have been made public.

In a video statement, the Jamui MP alleged that the survey lacked "transparency" and had fudged statistics to serve "political ambitions" of the ruling dispensation in Bihar.

"The LJP (Ram Vilas) rejects outright the findings of the caste survey. The numbers of one caste are exaggerated. On the other hand, many other castes have been shown numerically smaller than these are," alleged Chirag, who is an ally of the BJP.

"Even the population of my own caste, Paswan, has been shown much less than what we understand it to be. It is hardly surprising, since the exercise has been rushed through. Most people in the state were never contacted by surveyors," claimed Chirag.

Notably, Dusadhs, for whom Chirag's late father Ram Vilas Paswan is an icon, account for 5.31 per cent of the total population. This places them at a distant second, after Yadavs (14.27 per cent) who have been largely supporters of the state's ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Chirag added, "We therefore demand that the government order a fresh survey and ensure complete transparency. Only then will it be of any benefit to the people." The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday released findings of its much-awaited caste survey months ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state's total population.

According to the data, EBCs (36 per cent) were the largest social segment followed by the Other Backward Classes at 27.13 per cent.

The survey also stated that Yadavs, the OBC group to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, were the largest in terms of the population, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the total.

Dalits, also known as the Scheduled Castes, accounted for 19.65 per cent of the total population in the state, which is also home to nearly 22 lakh (1.68 per cent) people belonging to the Scheduled Tribes.

Those belonging to the "unreserved" category, which denotes the proverbial "upper castes" who dominated politics till the Mandal wave of the 1990s comprise 15.52 per cent of the total population. PTI NAC ACD